Dennis Itumbi Puts Governor Waiguru On The Spot Over Fake News

Digital strategist and blogger Dennis Itumbi has put Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on the spot over what he claims to have been fake news.

In a series of tweets, Itumbi blasted Governor Waiguru after the county chief implied that the Kirinyaga county assembly had rejected Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill on Tuesday.

According to a presser given by Waiguru, the ward reps rejected the bill on grounds that its contents were “detrimental to our people.”

In his tweet, Itumbi noted: “My home county of Kirinyaga did not vote out the Punguza Mizigo Bill, that was just an outright lie advanced by tweets by my Governor Anne Waiguru.”

The popular blogger argued that the Bill was not rejected but just withdrawn. He further noted that the Bill was unable to proceed because it lacked someone to second it.

For good record, Kirinyaga County Assembly, standing orders, available for download online, indicate that lack of a seconder leads to WITHDRAWAL of a motion not REJECTION as some have tweeted and told us in Press Conferences! pic.twitter.com/YcJIb0yRdc — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 10, 2019

His comments came after it was reported that Kirinyaga county had rejected Thirdway Alliance’s Punguza Mizigo Bill.

The bill was tabled before the assembly by Majority Leader Kamau Murangowho moved a procedural motion to exempt the bill from long and tiresome debate procedures.

According to assembly standing orders, if a bill lacks a seconder it stands suspended for six months when it is supposed to be re-tabled in the Assembly.

Addressing the press after the house session, Waiguru lauded the MCAs for rejecting the bill.

She mentioned: “I want to thank the County Assembly of Kirinyaga for throwing out the Punguza Mizigo initiative motion. This initiative has a very nice title but it is extremely detrimental to our people.”

