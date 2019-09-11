Police Constable Lauded For Trading Gun For Chalk After His Photo Went Viral 

A police constable in Forole town has been the epitome of hope infusion to pupils in the town as he opted to switch from a rifle to chalk after teachers failed to show up due to insecurity.

According to reports, constable Jairus Mulumia had been posted to Forole Primary School to protect the institution.

It was while carrying out his duties that he discovered that some teachers were missing due to insecurity as eleven people had been killed by a suspected Ethiopian militia last week.

Read:

After noticing that the students, Grade Five pupils, were idle, he opted to act and take-up the chalk to teach the pupils mathematics.

A photo of the police officer in his combat uniform solving Math problems on the board went viral on social media, as netizens lauded him for taking up a task that wasn’t his responsibility.

According to Nation, Mr Mulumia, who is also a trained teacher, was reluctant to comment on the incident, noting that he is not authorized to speak to the media.

He, however, said he is unaware that his photo has gone viral.

Read also:

“It is something that just happened spontaneously. I did not even know my photo was trending online because the people who took it only said they were documenting about education in the region. Once I have authorization from my bosses, I will be able to give you further details,’’ Constable Mulumia mentioned.

Speaking on Mr Mulumia’s action, Eastern Regional Police Commander Eunice Kihiko stated: “Our job is to give service to the people and we are very proud and happy when we see our officers going out of their way to serve humanity.”

Marsabit Police Commander Steve Oloo commended the officer for using his professional training to fill the gap left by teachers.

Read also:

“We have many police officers who are vastly experienced in various areas. The incident also shows that the officers are providing enough security in the area, even to pupils and teachers,” Mr Oloo exclaimed.

Constable Mulumia is claimed to always take up lessons where teachers fail to report to duty to ensure that pupils do not miss out on their education.

Mr Mulumia spends his free time teaching Mathematics to Grade Five pupils at the school.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu