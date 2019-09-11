Rapper Barak Jacuzzi’s Ex-Girlfriend Kairetu Admits To Aborting Twice (Video)

The drama between ex lovers; rapper Barak Jacuzzi and Lishan alias Kairetu is still on going.

Barak and Kairetu were in an ugly spat over the weekend during the Konshens in Kenya concert that needless to say, was a spectacle.

Kairetu was furious with the rapper for apparently pretending not to know her yet she had been pregnant for him three times and got rid of the pregnancies.

“How many times have I been pregnant for you Barak? Barak how many times have I been pregnant for you? Anasema hanijui , Nimeshika mimba yake mara ngapi? Nimeshika mimba yake mara tatu. Weka simu on, weka simu on niwaonyeshe saa hizi,” she screamed.

But in another video, Kairetu claims that she has had two abortions and not three as earlier alleged.

Barak on his part explained that things got physical but were separated by an unknown man. While trying to get away from an angry Kairetu, he mentioned, she bit him in the leg.

The two, still mad at each other, have decided to part ways.

On Monday however, the NRG presenter told a local blog that the man in the viral video with Kairetu was his look-a-like.

“It wasn’t me. It was my look alike. That is a dude who looks like me.

Everyone is calling me telling me they’ve seen a video of me. That ain’t me its a dude who looks like me,” he said.

