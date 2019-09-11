Armed Robbers Escape With Equity Bank Cash In Moyale Airstrip

Three armed robbers on Wednesday made away with an unknown amount of money belonging to equity bank in Moyale.

According to a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, the gunmen ambushed the crew that was escorting the cash at Odda airstrip at around 1.30pm before making away with the money that had been delivered by air.

The incident was reported by Senior Sargent Galvacioh Marigu of CIPU, who was escorting bank officials, who had gone to collect the cash delivered by air.

It was recorded at the Moyale police station under OB No 38/11/9/2019 at 4.00pm.

The report indicates that the aircraft had left Nairobi at 10.35am and landed at about 1pm.

All the occupants, Alex Kirate (pilot), John Michael Onunga (co-pilot), Langat Nelson Kipngetich (Wells Fargo cash officer ) alighted.

“The pilot went to check the fuel level when three strangers emerged from behind the waiting bay. One of them produced a pistol and ordered them to lie down.

“The other suspects forced the door of the aircraft open and managed to remove two sacks among the three containing an unknown amount of money and escape with it using a motorcycle of unknown registration number which was parked next to the waiting bay, ” the police report reads in part.

However, the robbers left one blue sack containing an unknown amount of money inside the aircraft.

The suspects escaped through the fence.

“Police officers visited the scene and it was established that the suspects escaped through by cutting the chain-link perimeter fence.” the police said.

“It was established that there were no prior security arrangements made by the equity bank manager in regard to the transit of the consignments.”

The police confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made so far.

The incident comes barely a week after armed men posing as police officers stole Ksh72 million from Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West.

Three police officer and three civilians have since been arrested and over Ksh7 million recovered following the Thursday last week heist.

The six were on Wednesday charged with robbery with violence and released on Ksh1 million surety bond each pending hearing of the case.

