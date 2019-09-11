Ken Okoth’s Lover Anne Thumbi Supports Mariga In Kibra Bid [Photos]

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s lover, Anne Thumbi has been spotted alongside Jubilee’s flagbearer McDonald Mariga on Tuesday at the IEBC offices.

According to photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, Ms Thumbi is seen with Mariga as he had gone to present his nomination documents at the commission’s offices before the election commission declined his nomination.

The nominated Member of County Assembly, MCA, is seen sitting alongside Mariga as the aspirant’s documents were been checked by IEBC.

Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, was also among the Jubilee leaders who escorted Mariga to IEBC.

Her presence at the IEBC offices have left many questioning since her late lover’s brother, Imran, is also on the race to succeed Ken Okoth.

Imran was ODM’s Kibra nomination and is set to contest against former aspirants including Mariga.

According to reports, Mariga’s bid was declined as his name was missing from the voter’s register, consequently implying that he could not meet the minimum requirements to vie for the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Ms Thumbi came to the spotlight followqing the death of Okoth after she went to court to block the late legislator’s interment.

She went to court seeking the orders to bar Okoth’s burial in order to allow for a DNA to be conducted to ascertain that her son was fathered by the deceased.

Last week, the results confirmed that there was a 99.99 percent match, thereby confirming that the minor was fathered by the late MP.

