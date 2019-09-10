Three Shot Dead After Attempting To Rob Policeman’s Wife In Kayole

Three suspected gangsters were on Tuesday morning gunned down in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

According to the police, the three were part of a five-man gang that attempted to rob a wife of a policeman at Matopeni area.

The officers have launched a manhunt for the other suspects who are still at large.

Kayole is notorious for criminal activities with several suspected gangsters having been killed over crime links.

This led to the rise of a shadowy killer cop identified as Hessy wa Kayole who is said to have gunned down several members of Gaza gang in the area.

In 2017, Hessy killed Mwaniki popularly known as ‘Mwanii Sparta’.

Mwanii was the husband to Claire who was said to be the ‘prettiest gangster killed in the same year.

