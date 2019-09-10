Two Police Officers Who Shot Dead Toddler In Ksh50 Bribery Demand Arrested

Two police officers have been arrested in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy in Kasarani, Nairobi County.

The officers, who are based at Maziwa Police Station, are accused of shooting baby Dan Githinji on Sunday evening at Soweto slum in Kahawa West.

The two-year-old is noted to have been pronounced dead on arrival at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital where he has been rushed by his relatives following the incident.

According to the police, the boy was shot after an altercation ensued between the officers and chang’aa sellers who had been pursued.

However, the residents of the area dismissed the claims noting that the officers are always terrorizing the locals demanding for bribes from the chang’aa brewers in the slum.

“We are tired of the officers from Maziwa police post, the innocent child was shot by the officers who had disagreed by some of the women who trade in illicit liquor in the slum,” a resident who faulted the officers exclaimed.

Another resident exclaimed: “There was a confrontation between the two women and the armed officers. The women had been following the officers in protests after their illicit brew was poured. It was at this point that the officers shot several bullets in the air..one hit a nearby wall, one hit the boy, while another narrowly missed one of the residents.”

The two have been arrested after the residents staged a protest.

The officers have been locked up at Kasarani police station. Nairobi regional police commander Phillip Ndolo confirmed that the two had been arrested in connection with the child’s shooting. He, however, dismissed the claims that the officers had been collecting bribes from chang’aa dens on Sunday evening. Read also: Deaf Passenger Killed By Kahawa West Bus Hijackers Along Thika Road According to him, the officers were on an official assignment following a lead on a case that had been reported at the station earlier before the incident occurred. He, however, declined to disclose more information on the assignment stating that the matter was being investigated by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

