Gospel Singer Nicah The Queen Responds To Critics Disapproving Of Her Choice Of Dress (Video)

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen will not take hits from trolls lying down.

The Pagawisha crooner shared a short clip of her and her daughter dancing along to Ringtone and Rose Muhando’s Walionicheka hit.

Why did a dance attract critics? Well, Nicah was in a short floral dress which according to detractors was not fit for a gospel artiste like herself.

“Thank you God for the peace and Joy that’s in my house. The praises in my house this night is on another level. Without you God I’m nothing!! I have every reason to be grateful. @ringtoneapoko this song is amaizing….been jamming to it since (sic),” she captioned it.

But her followers thought she should dress appropriately for a praise session in her home.

“Vaa nguo za praise basi😢,” a follower identified as Domy wrote.

To him, Nicah responded, “I can wear whatever I like in my house. I can praise even naked. What’s your own?”

Another critic said,” Once you post that’s no longer private. Hii ndio ubaya ya kuokoka juu ya shida si kwendea Mungu juu ya heart matters. Learn from Size 8 she has reshaped. Stop attracting attention.”

To this, the mother of two said, “You have your own life to live and enjoy mine. You can think whatever you want to think and my salvation is my responsibility not yours. God bless you and remove the bitterness in your heart.”

Another one known as Mzee wa Tanga said, “Why dressing na nyimbo HAVIENDANI?!! Ukiangalia original song kavaa VIZURI kuliko huyu SHAME on HER ….. dmt it (sic).”

Nicah who was previously married to comedian Dr Ofweneke is not new to a little controversy especially around her dressing.

A few weeks ago she pulled down a sexy picture of herself in a bikini over trolls.

