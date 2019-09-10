Embattled Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Released, Not Charged

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was on Tuesday morning released.

According to Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata, the legislator is home safe and no charges will be preferred against him.

“We have been able to use our legal acumen to secure his unconditional release. There is no evidence against my good friend Nyoro and therefore there is no reason to warrant his arrest and his arraignment in court,” Kang’ata told Citizen TV.

The senator did however deny that his colleague had gone into hiding prior to the Monday night arrest.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai also said he had recalled the investigations file from Murang’a County for “review and guidance from the DPP’, hours after he was set free from police custody.

Nyoro was apprehended by anti-riot police at ACK St James Cathedral where he was recording live a Kameme TV programme.

The police arrived shortly after 7.40 pm and attempted to take away the lawmaker. Kameme producers did however ask that he is allowed to participate in the show.

Towards the end of the show, Nyoro accused the Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho of abusing their powers.

He further noted that he will not be cowed into leaving the Tanga Tanga movement.

Following his arrest, Murang’a residents lit bonfires as they demanded for his release.

His woes started after a scuffle between himself and nominated MP Maina Kamanda on Sunday at a Catholic church in Murang’a.

