Chaos As Kisumu Deputy Speaker Trades Blows With MCAs 

Kisumu deputy speaker Roy Samo on Tuesday traded blows in the county assembly during a bid to install a new speaker.

Chaos in the assembly erupted when ward representatives moved to replace Speaker Onyango Oloo, who is currently facing graft charges.

Following the incident, some MCAs chased the deputy speaker away.

After a while, the ward representatives settled down and eventually elected Kisumu North MCA, Elisha Oraro, the new County Assembly Speaker.

According to the MCAs, the decision to replace Oloo was made by the Orange Democratic Movement.

Oloo turned himself into the police in Mombasa.

Last Friday, DPP Noordin Haji ordered for the arrest of Oloo on over the controversial Ksh4 billion Lake Basin mall in Kisumu.

