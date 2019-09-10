Kalonzo’s Wiper Party Fronts CMB Prezzo For Kibra By-election

The Wiper party has fronted Kenyan rapper Jackson Ngechu Makini popularly known as CMB Prezzo for the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka unveiled Prezzo on Tuesday afternoon.

ALERT: Jackson Makini aka Prezzo will vie for Kibra MP on a Wiper Ticket. pic.twitter.com/EYY3gpr1en — Wiper Movement (@WiperMovement) September 10, 2019

Prezzo will now face Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga, ODM’s Benard Otieno Okoth alias Imran, Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party and Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.

The Kibra parliamentary seat attracted several young Kenyans who have made a name for themselves in different sectors.

Kriss Darlin, now former NTV DJ, was the first to declare his interest in the race.

International football star Mariga followed and now Prezzo.

Darlin was, however, beaten in the ODM nominations by Imran.

Imran and Mariga were handed nomination certificates by their respective parties on Tuesday morning.

Speaking after he was issued with the certificate at the Jubilee Headquarters, Mariga stated that he’s equal to the task.

“Kazi ianze sasa..imebaki kwenda kwa mafans, translating to, Let the work now begin. The only thing left now is to go to the supporters,” said Mariga.

On his part, Imran, who was handed the certificate in the presence of Odinga, received support from other ODM candidates who participated in the Saturday nominations.

Peter Orero, who had challenged Imran’s victory, also supported Imran’s candidature having ironed the issue with the party’s Dispute and Resolution Tribunal.

Orero, who came second with 1218 votes, argued that Imran had access to the register which he used to work with during issuance of bursary funds to Kibra residents while serving at the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office.

The Saturday exercise was marred by delays and several voters’ names were found to be missing from the IEBC register in most polling stations.

There was also claims that ODM leadership rigged in Imran.

The Kibra MP seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26, 2019.

