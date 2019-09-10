How Jubilee Insurance Has Been Manipulating State Officials To Win Tenders Worth Billions

Jubilee Insurance is now on the spot for manipulating several state officials to secure tenders worth billions cumulatively.
Kahawa Tungu‘s investigative desk has discovered that in the last two years, Jubilee has been directly contacting state agencies in which tender documents that are prepared with specifications that favor Jubilee.Underwriters trying to compete with Jubilee find it hard to win the tenders because mandatory requirements and the scope highly favor them.
For instance, in the period we investigated, Jubilee won a medical tender with Kenya Forest Services worth Ksh324 million, another with the Agricultural finance Authority worth Ksh26 million, Public Service department (Ksh89 million), Teachers’ Service Commission(TSC) (Ksh350 million) and IEBC (Ksh218 million).
The underwriter also won the TSC Medical tender through AON worth Ksh8 billion. This writer learns that this tender was specifically prepared for Minet Insurance brokers, Pioneer Insurance Company and Jubilee as the main underwriter for medical consortium, with the capitation section under Nairobi West hospital who are the only organization offering that form of services.
On May 8, the pre-bidding conference was held at Stanley Sarova where some changes were proposed at the document prepared by George. Several issues were deliberated and were to be attached to the addendum.
Jubilee uploaded the document on May 10, with new conditions that locked out all the other underwriters, with the aim of remaining alone in the deal.
After several complains from other insurers and in-fightins within IEBC, a new addendum was introduced on May 17, opening a window for other bidders.
Agitated Jubilee Insurance wrote to IEBC challenging the new move by implicating the commissioners led by chairman Wafula Chebukati.
Several firms bid for the tender, with Heitage Insurance floating a bid of Ksh245 million, Britam Ksh244 million, CIC Ksh228 million, Jubilee Ksh218 million, AAR Ksh210 million, UAP Ksh210 million and Madison at Ksh199 million.
Feeling a sense of possible defeat, Jubilee cartels met the IEBC tem on May 22 at Jacaranda Hotel where it was agreed that Jubilee would deal with IEBC directly, but not through an agent. This was meant to open a door for IEBC officials to receive kickbacks, which would have otherwise been paid to the agent.
The agent was to receive Ksh20 million for sealing the deal. However, the amount would go to the ‘team’ from IEBC, in which 50 percent would be paid in cash during evaluation period.
In the meeting it was also agreed that Jubilee would meet the entire committee before evaluation. This was to strategise how the other underwriters would be eliminated, most probably by scoring them poorly during evaluation.
On May 24, Juliana and Waweru led the evaluation committee to an undisclosed venue in Lavington to meet Jubilee officials led by George.
On May 25, the committee axed UAP and AAR in a meeting held at KICD Ngara, for unknown reasons. All other underwriters scored at least 90 per cent on technical aspects.
