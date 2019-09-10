Wendy Waeni’s Ex-Manager Joe Mwangi Released On Ksh100,000 Cash Bail

Former gymnast Wendy Waeni’s manager, Joe Mwangi, has been released on Ksh100,000 cash bail with an alternative bond of Ksh200,000.

Appearing before Milimani Law Courts, Mwangi denied the forgery charges against him.

Mwangi had been detained for five days to allow the prosecution to conclude investigations on allegations that he threatened Wendy’s mother.

He was arrested last Monday over forgery of a letter purported to have originated from a Cabinet Secretary.

The letter in question was claimed to have spelt out “some consequences” for Wendy’s mother Magdalene Mbele.

He was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts where the prosecution sought to hold him for seven days.

The court heard that Mwangi is a flight risk as he switched off his phones when he learnt that DCI sleuths were after him.

The police further noted that the suspect was planning to fly out of the country to London.

Confirming the Monday arrest, DCI tweeted, “Mr Joseph Mwangi NDUTA alias Joe is in our custody. He will be charged appropriately once the necessary police process is complete. We thank everyone that shared information on his whereabouts.”

Mwangi has been involved in a back and forth fight with the gymnast’s mother since the teenager accused him on live television of making away with money raised from her performances.

The ex-manager on his part accused the mother of being a drunkard who mishandled funds meant for Wendy’s upkeep.

