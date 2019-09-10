Jalang’o Faunts His New Convertible Mercedes Benz (Photos)

Comedian and Radio Presenter, Jalang’o is clearly pocketing some serious cheques from his ventures enabling him to gift himself a new convertible Mercedes Benz.

In photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, the high-end MC showed off his latest toy in its exquisiteness.

The Benz is the SL450 2014 model.

Heavy J Baba, as he likes to refer to himself, is ensuring that he lives up to the intensity of the name.

Jalang’o, the Milee FM Breakfast show host, has tirelessly been working around the clock and undoubtedly his hard work is paying off.

Besides being a radio presenter, he has been Akothee’s MC as well as the controversial Willy Paul before he backed off following the released of a raunchy video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2JoXg-HPI0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Just the other day, he divulged that he is building his mother a mansion in Luo land.

