Harmonize’s Manager Says Singer Did Not Wed Italian Fiancée Sarah

Tanzanian star Rajab Abdul but best known by his stage moniker, Harmonize did not exactly marry his longtime Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti.

Over the weekend pictures and videos surfaced online in which the lovebirds exchanged nuptials at Mlimani City and a reception over at Serena Hotel.

But according to the crooner’s manager, Beauty Mmari aka ‘Mjerumani’, what people saw on social media was the former Wasafi Records signee shooting a video for his latest hit, Marry Me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KONDEBOY (@harmonize_tz) on Sep 9, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

Read:

He was apparently shooting a video similar to Diamond Platnumz’s Iyena, in which he tied the knot with his then girlfriend and baby mama, Zari Hassan.

“Harmonize did not hold any wedding last Friday. The musician was shooting a music video for his new track called ‘Marry Me’. The concept behind it is similar to the one Diamond adopted, when he used his ex-lover, Zari, as a video vixen in the song called ‘Iyena’,” Mjerumani told Global Publishers.

“There is no way Harmonize will exchange wedding vows without much pomp and colour. Should he hold a real wedding, a lot of people will be expected to attend,” Mjerumani added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _SARAH (@sarah__tz) on Sep 9, 2019 at 4:32am PDT

Read Also:

The alleged wedding attracted a lot of attention with hawk-eyed internet users noticing the absence of stars from Wasafi and his close friends.

Present however were Sarah’s family members including her mother.

Harmonize proposed to the Italian in April in front of her family and friends.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu