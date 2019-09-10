Ex-KCC Director Edwin Gichangi Charged With Threatening Employee, Abuse Of Firearm

Former Kenya Cultural Centre (KCC) Executive Director, Edwin Gichangi was on Friday charged with abuse of firearm and threatening an employee at the Kenya National Theatre.

Mr Gichangi is said to have on different dates in 2018 threatened an employee identified as Samuel Muli with his gun.

On September 6, 2018 the ex KCC executive is said to have been involved in a gun scare incident with a security guard and the matter reported at Central Police Station.

Read:

He was reportedly arrested at Radisson Blu hotel on Thursday last week as he awaited a special court sitting to hear his appeal against his then employer, Nicholas Ole Moipei.

Moipei, father to the famous singing sisters has accused Gichangi of forging a letter alleging extension of his contract.

According to Gichangi, Moipei in a letter dated April 2, 2018 extended his contract which lapsed in August 2019.

In July, Moipei was found guilty of contempt of court after he allegedly illegally dismissed Gichangi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu