Three Dead, At Least 10 Injured As NNUS Matatu Collides With Minibus Along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway

Three people perished and at least 10 others following a grisly road accident along Naivasha-Nairobi highway.

The three, the driver of the matatu and two passengers are said to have died on the spot.

The 11.30 am crash involved a NNUS matatu and private mini-bus near Delamere farm in Naivasha.

Witnesses say that the 14 seater matatu was trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.

The matatu was headed to Naivasha and the minibus to Nairobi.

The bodies of the three have been taken to a mortuary within the area and the injured have been hospitalized.

