Shock As High School Teacher Sets Self Ablaze In Vihiga County

Residents in Vihiga County were shocked after a secondary school teacher committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in his house.

According to police, who have launched investigations into the case, his suicide is a suspected case of depression.

Speaking on the incident, County Police Commander Hassan Barua mentioned that the teacher who taught at Hobunaka Secondary School was due for retirement in six months.

He further noted that the victim is claimed to have been seen buying petrol from a nearby petrol station.

Read:

He then locked himself in his house and set it ablaze on Sunday evening.

Mr Barua revealed that the teacher divorced his wife 40 years ago and never remarried.

“Witnesses informed us that he had bought petrol and locked himself in the house before setting it on fire,” Mr Barua stated on Monday.

Expressing their sadness, Hobunaka Secondary School headteacher William Sunguti, exclaimed that the school is in shock following the incident.

He stated that Mr Ingoro, who was due to retire in February next year, prayed for the school after a staff meeting on Friday.

“After the prayer closing a staff meeting, he prayed and left for home. He did not show any signs of depression,” Mr Sunguti mentioned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu