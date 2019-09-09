Governor Sonko To Help Fundraise For Cash Strapped Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia will hold an Harambee on Tuesday to fund their Champions League trip to Algeria.

The fundraiser will take place at Charter Hall with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko as the chief guest. Other invited guests include the Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto and club patron Raila Odinga.

K’Ogalo, who recently lost their shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm, SportPesa, take on USM Alger in the African Champions League first round first leg match in Blida, Algeria on Sunday.

To make the trip, the Kenyan champions need roughly Ksh5 million, money they currently don’t have, according to Ronald Ngala.

“We have written to the ministry of sports for assistance but we are afraid they make come to our aid late that’s why we have opted for an Harambee (fundraiser),” the long serving official said.

The government through the ministry of sports has often bailed out Gor Mahia when they are on international duty by providing air tickets, however, their interventions at times come too late in the day hence disorganizing travel plans.

Gor Mahia plan to reach Algeria by latest Friday to give them enough time to acclimatize. A favorable result in Blida will give them confidence ahead of the return match two weeks later in Nairobi.

