Outrage After Police Officer Shoots Dead Toddler In Kahawa West

A family in Kahawa West is in mourning after a police officer shot dead their two-year-old baby at a chang’aa den where he was playing.

According to Citizen Digital, the officer was alongside his colleagues who had been dispatched to the Soweto area to arrest the chang’aa sellers.

It is then reported that a confrontation ensued between the officers and the sellers after which the officer drew his handgun and started firing.

It was then that the officer “accidentally” hit the toddler who was playing in the vicinity.

The boy is reported to have passed on while being rushed to Kiambu Level Five Hospital.

The residents of the area have condemned the act noting that it was reckless for the officer to use the firearm.

This incident comes barely a month since an officer stormed his in-laws home and shot three children, including his stepdaughter in Elgeyo Maeakwet before disappearing.

In the recent past, several officers have been charged with murder for opening fire at their homes or social gatherings.

