Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Turns Up In Murang’a Following Attempted Arrest (Video)

Kiharu Member of Parliament (MP) Ndindi Nyoro has finally re-appeared in Murang’a County following his attempted arrest on Sunday evening.

Addressing the media, Nyoro noted that he will not be forced by any political figures to sell ODM leader Raila Odinga as an aspiring candidate ahead of the 2022 elections.

He noted that he cannot “sell Odinga’s agendas” because his constituents will not embrace him.

'I cannot sell Raila in Murang'a by force, deal with the constituents' ~ MP Ndindi Nyoro speaks after his attempted arrest. #NTVatOne pic.twitter.com/qISyIFUU9r — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 9, 2019

The legislator is claimed to have holed inside Royal Media Services last evening, as he evaded being arrested following the chaos that took place earlier on Sunday.

Nyoro is reported to have gone to RMS’s Inooro TV for a show that ended at 9 pm and some minutes to midnight, he is claimed to have sneaked out.

Nyoro and Maina Kamanda (nominated) clashed at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu, causing chaotic scenes that prematurely stopped the service.

Read: Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Claims ‘State Machinery’ Want Him Arrested Over DP Ruto Support

The Kiharu lawmaker was accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Nyoro was however supported by his fellow legislators who showed up for him at the RMS Kilimani offices.

They included Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Alice Wahome, and Kimani Ichungwa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu