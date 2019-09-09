Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Arrested In Murang’a

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been arrested.

The legislator was apprehended after the live recording of a Kameme TV programme.

The officers had been camping outside St Mary’s Cathedral church call in Murang’a county.

Moments before his arrest the legislator accused Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho of abusing their offices.

Nyoro’s problems started on Sunday after he (Nyoro) and nominated MP Maina Kamanda locked horns during a church function.

Later on in the day, police sought to arrest the Tanga Tanga MP outside Royal Media services studios in Hurlingham.

The first time MP did however get away in a colleague’s car.

According to Kandara MP Alice Wahome, there is a plot to eliminate her and Nyoro.

Speaking to NTV on Monday morning Wahome noted that there was a secret meeting held in Murang’a at which PS Kibicho was present.

It is not clear where Nyoro who was accompanied by Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata has been taken.

