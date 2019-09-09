Otile Brown’s Girlfriend Nabayet Speaks On Disliking Vera Sidika

It is no secret that socialite turned entrepreneur Vera Sidika has dated a number of men.

The voluptuous beauty does not keep her relationships under wraps. Over the years fans have watched as she dated a Nigerian who she accused of assaulting her to Kenyan star, Otile Brown and now a Tanzanian medic, Jimmy Chansa.

Her time with Otile was definitely short-lived but it was drama packed.

They outed each other about everything; abortions, asking for car loans to poor bedroom skills.

But just like Vera, Otile found himself an Ethiopian beauty, Nabayet – a biomedical scientist and researcher.

Rumour has it that Nabayet parted ways with the crooner but in a Q&A session on Instagram, she noted that she still loves him.

Fans also sought to find out if she had any disliking for her man’s ex; to which she said, “No.”

“Do you hate Vera Sidika?” a fan posed.

“Why on earth? I actually admire female hustlers,” she responded.

She (Nabayet) and Otile have been dating for the past year.

