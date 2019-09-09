Gospel Musician Arrested Over Ksh72 Million G4S Heist Released [Video]

Gospel rapper Patrick Kagaba alias Kamlesh Kagaba was released on Sunday night from Karen Police Station in Nairobi.

Kamlesh was arrested at his garage in Kikuyu on Friday, September 6 after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that a vehicle believed to have been used in committing the heist was found there.

According to the DCI, the vehicle, a Toyota Voxy, registration KCE 920E, was being repainted from white to black.

Read: Juliani Raises Concerns About Gospel Musician Arrested Over Ksh72 Million Stolen Money

His release followed a Twitter outrage by his fellow musicians protesting his arrest using the hashtag, #FreeKamlesh.

After his release, the rapper noted that the DCI had treated his well while he was in their custody.

In a video shared by gospel rapper Juliani, real name Julius Owino, he said, “I’m so thankful to God, friends, and family. I heard that a lot of people have been rallying for me (my release). So now I am free [Sic].”

Kamlesh will report to the DCI on September 10 for further instructions.

Asante sana for all the support just met @KamleshKagaba at Karen police station when he was being released. He said @DCI_Kenya handled him well. A message from him. pic.twitter.com/NoVe0rx8q7 — Juliani.co.ke 🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) September 8, 2019

Read also: DCI Arrest Two Police Officers Over Ksh72 Million G4S, StanChart Heist

During the weekend, detectives arrested police officers Chris Ayienda and Vincent Owour in Kisii and Kendu Bay respectively and recovered Ksh7m and a Subaru Forester registration number KCB 649Z.

This followed the information that they had received the money from another suspect, Administration Police constable Chris Machogu, who had been arrested earlier after they trailed his mobile phone signal.

He allegedly had Ksh1,000 notes, with consecutive serial numbers, amounting to Sh3 million.

At least 11 suspects have been arrested so far in relation to the heist.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu