Multimedia University Students Barricade Magadi Road As They Protest Comrade’s Death (Photos)

Multimedia University students on Monday took to the streets over the recent hit and run of one of the comrades.

The students are barricading the busy Magadi Road after a first year student was killed by a matatu last week.

Multimedia University students have blocked Magadi road after one of their own was hit by a vehicle. via @DerrickOhato #KenyanTraffic pic.twitter.com/VuoZYf0BEO — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) September 9, 2019

Police are trying to disperse the irate students who in have been throwing stones in retaliation.

The protesting students also claim Ongataline Matatu sacco crew has been ripping them off.

One student told a local blog that they have been paying double the price to get to their destinations.

“We would like to warn Ongataline that this is the last time they will be harassing us. You cannot tell us the fare is 50 bob then later change to 100 bob and if we refuse to pay the 100 bob you make us alight the vehicle without reaching our destination,” a student is quoted by a blog.

