Watch Kenneth Muguna’s Lovely Equalizer Against Uganda (Video)

Kenya and Uganda are regional rivals in almost all sporting codes. From football, which manifests the greatest rivalry, to cricket and rugby, the two nations don’t see eye to eye when it comes to sports.

On Sunday, the Harambee Stars hosted Uganda Cranes in an international friendly at the Kasarani Stadium, a clash which ended in a lively 1-1 draw.

Uganda went ahead in the 22nd through Egypt-based danger-man Emmanuel Okwi after a strong start in the opening exchanges of the tie.

Muguna's equalizer against Uganda, good feed from Ayub Timbe. Cranes just can't beat us even when we are willing 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/pP8ynkSXsJ — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) September 9, 2019

The Alexandria Ittihad forward received a pass inside the box, dodged a tackle from Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango, whom he left sprawling on the floor, before coolly firing past goalkeeper Patrick Matasi for the opener.

The Kenyan fans, who had showed up in not so impressive numbers, had to wait till after half time in the 55th minute to celebrate a goal.

Among the fans were Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa.

Just when it looked like Uganda were going to inflict a record 38th win over Kenya, defender Eric Ouma raced on the left channel, pushed the ball with his toes to Ayub Timbe, who accelerated further before crossing to Kenneth Muguna, the lanky Gor Mahia captain, who pocked the ball home for the leveler.

Kenyans could have fancied a win but poor finishing and maybe hard luck hard done them.

