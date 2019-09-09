Michael Olunga: It Was An Honour Captaining Harambee Stars For The First Time

Michael Olunga has tweeted that it was an ‘honor’ to skipper senior men’s national football team, the Harambee Stars, for the first time.

The Japan-based striker wore the armband as he led his troops in a friendly match against Uganda at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Olunga, 25, stepped in for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama,who missed the build up match.

“It was an honour to captain the Kenya national team (Harambee Stars) for the first time in my career,” the Kashiwa Reysol forward tweeted.

Despite not being on the score sheet, Olunga impressed and was a constant threat for the Cranes.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna managed to level Emmanuel Okwi’s first half goal for Uganda.

“The boys gave a good account of themselves. The future is positive. Thank you for the support,we really appreciate,” Olunga added.

