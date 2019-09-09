KNHCR Details Rot In Child Welfare Society State Agency, Calls For Speedy Action Against CEO

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has been alarmed following the recent expose aired by a local media on the neglect of minors by the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK).

CWSK, a state corporation charged with the responsibility of caring and protecting needy children in the country, came under sharp criticism last week after it was rocked with fraud claims that have left homeless children suffering.

The expose dubbed “THE LEAD: Sad Story of Poor Kenyan minors neglected and abandoned by their Government,” was aired on KTN on Tuesday, September 4.

In the incriminating documentary, Kenyas saw how minors with cerebral palsy conditions were being subjected to dubious and painful procedures at the Stallion Rain Associates, a clinic not recognized by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPD).

KNCHR on Monday condemned the injustice calling for speedy action by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

In documents submitted to Haji, the commission cited embezzlement of funds in development projects and irregular tendering process as main reasons behind the pain the children have been subjected to.

At the centre of the alleged fraud and daylight robbery of taxpayers money is the society’s CEO Irene Mureithi.

KNHCR accuses Mureithi of spearheading the fraud by the help of some of the officials in CWSK and her close relatives.

According to Kagwiria Mbogori, Chairperson KNCHR, all CWSK major Accounts are domiciled in Equity Kilimani Supreme(Recurrent A/c-0150291898458, OVC a/c-0150291898416 and Devt A/c-1470262374154).

“Accounts of most of the contractors who have been awarded tenders by CWSK are domiciled in Equity Kilimani supreme. The accounts were opened in Equity Kilimani Supreme or they were transferred there at a later date, ” the document reads.

“The signatories are employees of C.W.S.K and the relatives of the C.E.O-Irene Mureithi.”

Some of the contractors listed by KNHCR are Aburo General Contractors (Muranga and Isiolo), Newtomic Electrical & Gen Contractors Ltd (Joska), Razia Investment Ltd (Nanyuki)

and Lubimbayi Limited (Bungoma).

Aburo company is apparently owned by Hassan Wario, former Sports Cabinet Secretary. He was awarded the contract in 2014 on a labour based cost mode.

The contractors’ accounts were used to embezzle funds from the organization by the C.E.O. Irene Mureithi, the chairperson says.

“In all these contractors accounts, they were being operated from the head office whereby the signatories are highlighted as follows. They are the ones who sign cheques which are held at the head office, ” said KNHCR.

“It raises eyebrows when a contractor is stationed in other counties (Muranga, Isiolo,Nanyuki) but would always do their transactions in Equity Kilimani Supreme.”

The commission, further, accused Ms Mureithi of using her relatives to rob the society.

This was done through irregular tendering processes.

This, according to the commission raises serious questions on how the society’s Ksh 26,753,451 was spent.

The CEO is accused of using Michael Mureithi, C.E.O OF Cheki Kenya Ltd, who is her son.

“To be honest, CWSK is nothing close to procurement. Procurement department has been killed by the C.E.O. She fired the whole department under unclear circumstances in the name that their contract came to an end.

“Payments are always based on quotations and not invoices. There has been favouritism in awarding suppliers to serve the interests in the organization, ” the commission stated.

The commission further raises critical questions on how the society under the leadership of Ms Mureithi purchased computers from Fair Trims Ltd.

The amount in question on the irregular purchase of computers and accessories amount to Ksh6, 707, 200.

“Through single-sourcing, CWSK C.E.O (Irene Mureithi) engaged Fair Trims Ltd for the supply of computers in 2019. Fair Trims Director Joseph Karanja James Mburu who was given the job to supply the computers happens to be the husband to the Equity Bank Kilimani Supreme Manager Agnes Muriuki who manages all the CWSK accounts and the contractor’s accounts at Equity Kilimani Supreme.

“This is a clear example of personal interests over the public good. Agnes Muriuki is being rewarded for overseeing the defrauding of a government agency, ” KNHCR added.

The commission has now called for speedy investigations by the DPP and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to bring the culprits behind the fraud to book, further, appealing to the Director of Children Services to rescue the minors.

“The alleged violations of the rights of vulnerable children at Child Welfare Society of Kenya must be investigated comprehensively and those found culpable be held to account through the justice system, ” KNHCR said.

