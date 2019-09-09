KAA Announces Permanent Closure Of Road At JKIA

The Kenya Airports Authority has announced permanent closure of a private road at the south most end of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The road was opened during construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), but KAA says that it has outlived its purpose since construction of the line is complete.

“The private road was open for use following a request by Kenya Railways during the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). The construction of this section of the SGR is complete and the road is no longer required,” said KAA in a statement.

Read: CMA Warns Women Against Investing With Tess Kariuki and Wanjiru Macharia’s WIIE

The private earth road, which currently runs parallel to the railway line at the south most end of JKIA, will be closed from September 10.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu