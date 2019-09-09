in BUSINESS, NEWS

KAA Announces Permanent Closure Of Road At JKIA

149 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The Kenya Airports Authority has announced permanent closure of a private road at the south most end of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The road was opened during construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), but KAA says that it has outlived its purpose  since construction of the line is complete.

“The private road was open for use following a request by Kenya Railways during the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). The construction of this section of the SGR is complete and the road is no longer required,” said KAA in a statement.

Read: CMA Warns Women Against Investing With Tess Kariuki and Wanjiru Macharia’s WIIE

The private earth road, which currently runs parallel to the railway line at the south most end of JKIA, will be closed from September 10.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

alice wahome

Kandara MP Alice Wahome Claims There Is Plot To Eliminate Her, Ndindi Nyoro (Video)
city stadium

Nairobi City Stadium Renovation Works Begin (Photos)