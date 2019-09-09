It Was A Look-a-like – Rapper Barack Jacuzzi Denies Being In Viral Video With “Kairetu”

Rapper Barack Jacuzzi has denied being in viral video with woman identified as Kairetu.

In the video that has since taken over the interwebs, Jacuzzi is in an altercation with the woman at the Konshens concert that people are yet to stop talking about.

Kairetu accuses Jacuzzi of asking her to get rid of three pregnancies in the past. What got her mad was the fact that the crooner pretended not to recognize her.

The two at some point got physical but it is not clear whether anyone got hurt.

Speaking to a local blog however, Jacuzzi who is featured in Tanasha Donna’s Radio hit says that the man in the video must have been his doppelganger.

“It wasn’t me. It was my look alike. That is a dude who looks like me.

Everyone is calling me telling me they’ve seen a video of me. That ain’t me its a dude who looks like me,” he said.

Oooow she mad Barack 😂😂😂😂😂 its abou' to get hot up this Jacuzzi blud 😅 pic.twitter.com/WsLpf4Z18F — CHROMA (@LordChroma) September 8, 2019

