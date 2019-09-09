Kandara MP Alice Wahome Claims There Is Plot To Eliminate Her, Ndindi Nyoro (Video)

Kandara MP Alice Wahome reckons that the government is targeting legislators supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking during a morning talk show, AM Live, the legislator claimed that there was a meeting held last week during which the participants plotted against her.

Wahome also said that the said meeting was held at the home of a prominent business person in Murang’a. Also present, she said, were political leaders and security agents.

Read:

“I’m aware there was a meeting in Murang’a last week in a home of a senior businessman in this country. The discussion were around how we can be finished,” she said.

She further alleged that the unknown people talked about DP Ruto’s popularity in the region (Murang’a).

“His excellency the deputy president has become very strong, politically and he is having too many followers.

Read Also:

They were discussing about Muranga and their concerns were around Alice Wahome and Ndindi Nyoro and we had to be cut to size. We must be cleared and removed from the main branch,” she continued.

Wahome, who is also a practicing lawyer, said that Interior Ministry PS Karanja Kibicho on Sunday warned her via text against talking about him in public.

She also mentioned that she is not taking the issue lightly but is yet to record a statement with the police.

Read Also:

The Kandara lawmaker also stated that Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s close ties with Ruto, are the cause of his problems.

Nyoro was on Sunday night set to be arrested but sought refuge at Royal Media Services offices in Hurlingham. According to insider sources, he left the premises at around midnight following a two hour stand off.

“They said Ndindi Nyoro is a small person and if he is cleared, Kenyans will cry or condemn the government for a short while and forget as they have done with other people,” she continued.

Read Also:

On his part however, Nyoro noted that he has been receiving threats from different people who want him to leave Tanga Tanga for Kieleweke.

“How can I be forced to popularize Raila in Murang’a while I know very well he is not sellable (sic)?” he posed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu