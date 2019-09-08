Two Arrested Selling Fake Gold Nuggets To Italian National

Two suspects are in police custody after they were arrested trying to dupe an Italian ntional into buying fake gold nuggets.

The two were arrested at their residence in Kileleshwa, where they have set up a fake refinery to dupe potential gold customers.

The two, a Zambian and a Kenyan, had already obtained Ksh8.8 million in US dollar currency from the Italian promising to supply the gold.

Early today, @DCI_Kenya Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit arrested Two People including a Zambian for allegedly conning a Man Over 88,500 US Dollars in Fake Gold Scam. The two suspects;Pupe Chipando(Zambian) & Mark Muriri are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment on Monday. pic.twitter.com/xyR7xCKGli — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 7, 2019

This comes at a time the police have intensified a crack down on fake gold dealers, with over 50 suspects nabbed and charged in court in the past four months for dealing in fake gold.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti urged Embassies and High Commissions to advise their nationals coming in for gold business to seek government advice first, before engaging gold sellers.

“The gold scam has now reached alarming levels as unsuspecting foreign nationals are being swindled large amounts of money by fraudsters,” he said.

Kinoti said Kenyans and foreign nationals must ensure that they conduct due diligence on the person(s) they intend to engage in the gold buying business.

The police boss said foreigners should first contact the Department of Mines and Geology for procedure that pertains to buying and selling of gold and other precious metals.

