Tanzanian Provincial Boss Opens Bars To Preachers, Warns Owners Against Blocking Men Of Cloth

Dar-es-Salaam Provincial Commissioner Paul Makonda has given permission to religious leaders to preach at bars and entertainment joints so that people can hear the word of God, lest they say they missed out in the ‘end time’.

Announcing the move, the regional commissioner issued a warning to club owners who will block the men of cloth that stern action will be taken against them.

In the East Africa region, preachers who wish to speak to revelers do so at the discretion of club owners, or the revelers themselves.

In most cases, the preachers are thrown out as it is believed that sermons belong to church, while others feel such a move is intrusion to their right to association.

Here are some reactions from Tanzanians:-

Alaa! Kwani club ni kanisani au msikitini?? Nitashangaa zaidi endapo Bakwata wataingia kwenye mtego huu wa kuingiza Quran kwenye jengo linalonuka pombe 🙌 — Mtoto wa Meko👴 (@Mrisho_K) September 8, 2019

Sawa ni mkuu wa mkoa lkn kumbuka hiyo ni biashara huria pia wanalipia TRA wako kiarali kwa maamuzi yao kwahiyo kama vp fungua nawe baa kisha weka utaratibu huo — gaucho ngonyani (@NgonyaniGaucho) September 8, 2019

Not again @Paul_Makonda Uhuru wa faragha ni muhimu ndio maana kuna LESENI za watu hawa kuoata muda wao na kurelax IMANI ni kitu binafs pia wapo waislamu na wapagani #unakorogaMAMBO — EMMANUEL MWAKYUSA 🇹 (@ellybanyambala) September 8, 2019

Yesu alisema ya mungu mpe mungu ya kaisari muachie kaisari 🙏 Mimi ni nani nichanganye mafile club — Gasima (@GabrielsmagJr22) September 8, 2019

Hakuna mmiliki ws Night Club atakaye ruhusu hili kufanyika ndani ya ukumbi wake usiku wa manane,

Vipi,waumini Kanisani wamepungua

kiasi hicho?Night Club wanalipia Leseni kwa aina maalum ya huduma za kibiashara ambazo hazihusiani na Makanisa — Tonny Adamms (@AdammsTonny) September 8, 2019

