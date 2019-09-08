in NEWS

Tanzanian Provincial Boss Opens Bars To Preachers, Warns Owners Against Blocking Men Of Cloth

139 Views

Paul Makonda. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Dar-es-Salaam Provincial Commissioner Paul Makonda has given permission to religious leaders to preach at bars and entertainment joints so that people can hear the word of God, lest they say they missed out in the ‘end time’.

Announcing the move, the regional commissioner issued a warning to club owners who will block the men of cloth that stern action will be taken against them.

In the East Africa region, preachers who wish to speak to revelers do so at the discretion of club owners, or the revelers themselves.

Read: Tanzania Music Regulatory Body Speaks Out After Ezekiel Mutua Restricted ‘Tetema’ Hit Song

In most cases, the preachers are thrown out as it is believed that sermons belong to church, while others feel such a move is intrusion to their right to association.

Here are some reactions from Tanzanians:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

gatanga woman kills husband

Two Most Wanted Criminals From Mombasa Arrested In Eastleigh, Nairobi