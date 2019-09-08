Two Most Wanted Criminals From Mombasa Arrested In Eastleigh, Nairobi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two most wanted gangsters in Eastleigh area, Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the two, 23-year-old Ali Abdalla Abdillatif alias Bliza Bliza and Daniel Muigai Nganga, 25, were arrested at Eastleigh 11th Street.

Both hail from Kisauni, Mombasa, where the DCI sleuths have been trailing them.

The duo is being processed for arraignment.

“Detectives acting on information have today arrested 23yo Ali Abdalla Abdillatif alias Bliza Bliza- a MOST WANTED CRIMINAL from Kisauni, Mombasa. He was arrested at 11th Street, Eastleigh together with 25yo Daniel Muigai Nganga. Both in custody awaiting further police Action, ” DCI wrote on Twitter.

