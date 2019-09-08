KTN’s Tonny Gachoka Marks 50th Birthday In Style, Raila In Attendance [Photos]

KTN TV host Tonny Gachoka turned 50 years on Saturday and threw himself a lavish birthday party.

The event was graced by opposition chief Raila Odinga who had the honour of participating in cake cutting alongside Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa.

The Point Blank TV host and Odinga enjoy quite a cordial relationship that dates back when he worked as a Director of Protocol in the office of Prime Minister, where the latter was boss.

Other high profile individuals who graced the ceremony were former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro, Njehu Gatabaki, Richard Ngatia and city lawyer Donald Kipkorir among others.

Kipkorir, later, shared the photos from the event on his Twitter handle.

He captioned the photos, “To my BFF Of many years @TonyGachoka , thanks for inviting me to come celebrate your 50th…. And what a blessing to have Baba cut your cake. And what an honour to have Njehu Gatabaki, David Murathe, Eugene Wamalwa, Gov. James Nyoro, Richard Ngatia et al present. It’s New Kenya.”

Here are the photos:

Raila Odinga and Eugine Wamalwa participating in cake cutting during Tonny Gachoka's 50th Birthday party [Photo/Courtesy]

— Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) September 7, 2019

