Ken Okoth’s Brother Imran Trounces 9 Competitors To Clinch Kibra ODM Ticket

Bernard Otieno Okoth, brother to late Member of Parliament Ken Okoth, is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party flag bearer in the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

This is after he trounced nine candidates who participated in the party nominations held on Saturday.

Otieno, popularly know as Imran, garnered 4382 votes with his close competitor Peter Orero coming second with 1218 votes.

Highly placed sources intimated to us that door-to-door campaigns after Imran was humiliated in a recent rally at Kamkunji grouds greatly contributed to his victory.

He was booed during the rally in the presence of ODM leader Raila Odinga for being behind the cremation of Okoth that many including his close family members were opposed to.

Imran had to convince Kibra constituents that he played a big role in the success of his brother’s projects considering that he has been the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) chairman for the last seven years.

Below are the results of the rest of the candidates who participated in the nominations.

John Milla Otieno – 906

Ben Musungu – 524

Christone Odhiambo – 417

Tony Ogola 381

Stephen Okello – 228

Brian Owino – 127

Reuben Ojijo – 52

Eric Obayi – 45

The nominations kicked off at 7 am and closed at 5 pm on Saturday.

The exercise was marred by delays and several voters’ names were found to be missing from the IEBC register in most polling stations.

If the nomination goes unchallenged, Imran will face candidates from rival parties including Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga, Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party and Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.

The Kibra MP seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26, 2019.

