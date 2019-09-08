He Has Impregnated Me Three Times, Lady Rants Against Rapper Barak Jacuzzi – Video

Kenyan-American rapper Barak Jacuzzi is now the talk of the town after a lady ‘busted’ him in the backstage after he snubbed her severally.

In the undated video, the lady is heard shouting at the rapper, who had apparently switched off his phone to conceal ‘crucial evidence’ of the alleged relationship.

“How many times have I been pregnant for you Barak?” says the yet to be identified lady, to Jacuzzi who is apparently being prepared for a performance.

“Nimeshika mimba yake mara ngapi…mara tatu. Weka simu on niwaonyeshe. Mbona anajifanya hanijui? (He has impregnated me three times. Put on the phone I show you. Why does he pretend that he doesn’t know me?),” says the agitated lady.

The rapper remains silent, face down through the 30-second video even as his crew tries to protect him from the onslaught.

Here’s the video:-

The Tergat Gang crooner is yet to speak about the issue.

In 2007, talking to the Eve Woman Magazine, Jacuzzi said that he was dating but has never revealed the identity of his girlfriend.

The former Octopizzo’s hype man is yet to take the music industry ‘by storm’, and at one time blamed it for being under Octopizzo’s shadow for long.

“Nokia Don’t break the beat was my first 15min of fame as you can say and for most it’s the first time they heard of me. That’s how me and Octo linked up and I appeared in Ivo Ivo and Swag although not many people know that about me now. I’m not sure why it’s taken so long for me to make a lot of noise in the Kenyan music scene. Maybe I wasn’t ready, maybe I was in Octo shadow, we may never know but through the years, I’ve seen this is a tricky business and it takes more than talent to break into the “industry”,” he said in 2017.

