Harmonize Weds Italian Girlfriend In Spectacular Invite-Only Affair [Video]

Tanzanian Bongo Star, Harmonize, and his longtime Italian girlfriend, Sarah Michelloti, are now officially married.

They two tied the knot over the weekend in an invite-only lavish ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The love birds first officiated their wedding according to Muslim wedding tradition before they, later on, held a white wedding reception party on Saturday night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gwVooWcigM

This comes just hours after a wedding invitation leaked online, leaving his fans guessing.

The two have been together for a little over three years now.

Harmonize popped the question while on a trip to Italy in April.

The “Happy Birthday” crooner went on one knee in front of Sarah’s family and close friends.

For the two, however, the courtship period has not been a bed of roses as it was rocked with cheating claims.

His former boss, Diamond Platnumz in a song revealed that Sarah had an affair with one of their bodyguards, Mwarabu Fighter.

