Harambee Stars, Uganda Cranes Share Spoils At Kasarani

Kenya’s Harambee Stars rallied to settle for a 1-1 draw against Uganda Cranes in an international friendly match played at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The game of two halves saw the visitors dictate the first half with Stars coming back strong to rule the second stanza.

Cranes, after showing brilliance in the opening exchanges, went ahead through Emmanuel Okwi, who scored from inside the box after leaving defender Joash Onyango for the dead.

More scoring chances went begging for Cranes as they failed to capitalize on Kenya’s disjointed defense.

Stars refused to be bullied in the second half, showing a more improved performance and were rewarded in the 55th minute when Ayub Timbe picked Muguna Kenneth with a pin point cross which the Gor Mahia skipper poked home for the leveler.

The home side created further scoring chances but the day’s captain Micheal Olunga was guilty of missing a good number of them.

The match was coach Francis Kimanzi’s first since being unveiled as the new Harambee Stars coach last month.

