Fundraiser Turns Chaotic In Murang’a As Rival Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga Groups Clash [Video]

Chaotic scenes were witnessed on Sunday at Gitui Catholic Church in Murang’a County during a fundraiser ceremony after Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro stormed in and demanded to preside over the event attended by leaders from Jubilee’s Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga camps.

According to reports, the legislator arrived late and found that MP Maina Kamanda who is allied to rival Kieleweke team was introducing his over 20 colleagues who had taken their seats.

Nyoro then took his seat and patiently waited for his turn.

However, hell broke loose after he took to the podium and demanded that he be the one to welcome the guest of honour, being the area MP, a move that was strongly opposed by Kamanda.

Nyoro, however, stood to his ground maintaining that he would not leave the podium until he’s handed the list.

“I can’t allow people from Nairobi to come and take over my constituency as if they know this area. I am an elected leader and I tell Mr Kamanda to his face that let them produce the list of the guests so that I can invite them,” Nyoro stated.

Agitated by Nyoro’s remarks, Kamanda stood up prompting Josephat Kinyua, County Police Commander, to move to the podium.

Nation reports that chaos erupted after Nyoro’s supporters, who thought their legislator was being arrested, protested Kinyua’s action.

For about 10 minutes, congregants in support of Kamanda engaged with those allied to Nyoro bringing the day’s activity to a standstill.

“I urge you in the name of God to be orderly. It has never reached this situation and I plead with you to maintain calm,” Fr John Kibuuru pleaded.

After calm was restored, Kamanda’s supporters said it was the Kieleweke team who had been invited and not Nyoro and that the Kiharu MP had no moral authority to preside over the event.

“Mr Nyoro was not even invited to the event. He gate-crashed and came late but he wants to take over the event. We blame him for the fracas,” one George Kamande said.

However, Nyoro’s supporters maintained that it doesn’t matter if he was invited or not, adding that as an area MP he deserves respect.

The fundraising exercise later went on without speeches from both groups.

“I was invited to be the chief guest. We shall do the harambee but we shall address the locals outside the church,” said Kamanda.

Kamanda presented President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ksh1 million contribution during the ceremony.

