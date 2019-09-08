Fraudulently Imported Excavators Worth Ksh43 Million Seized In Mombasa

Police have seized excavators worth Ksh43 million suspected to have been fraudulently imported from India.

The police acted on a tip off from London sourcing, and traced the excavators in Changamwe, Mombasa, according to the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

It is reported that fraudsters hacked into the email of the vehicles manufacturer’s company, which is based in London before placing an order for them.

“The shipment was done by JCB International who upon delivering the goods, contacted the brother company in Kenya for payment. It’s then that they learnt that the company doesn’t deal with such goods. Investigations commenced and led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the excavators,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The prime suspect, yet to be named, will be arraigned on Monday.

