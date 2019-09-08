Dennis Oliech Demanding Ksh 6.2 Million From Gor Mahia For Wrongful Dismissal

Dennis Oliech has placed a compensation demand of Ksh 6.2 million on Gor Mahia for wrongful dismissal.

Gor Mahia summary dismissed the former Kenyan international for alleged gross misconduct.

Through his legal team, the 33-year-old now wants to be compensated within seven days or else he moves to sue.

Oliech signed a two-year-deal in January this year for Ksh 2.8 million and was to earn Ksh 220,000 per month.

Part of the sign on fee was paid with the remainder still to be cleared.

Gor Mahia has been given seven days to pay Sh1.4 million as a balance of the signing fee, Sh2.2 million as loss of income and Sh2.6 million for the unlawful termination.

“Upon his signing of the contract, our client assumed duty and duly performed his role and functions on the strength of the aforesaid contract,” a demand letter from Oliech states.

It adds that Gor Mahia breached the said contract and “unilaterally decided to terminate the contract of employment citing just cause.”

Gor Mahia cited poor performance, absentism and intention to vie for a political as reasons for Oliech’s termination.

His legal representative has refuted all the claims.

“Furthermore, our client managed to score 5 league goals having managed much less starts than the club’s top scorer who managed to score 9 league goals having started more matches than our client.

“There exists no photos of our client on his social media accounts of him declaring his intention to vie for the political seat. On the contrary, he has actively shown support for another candidate vying for the same seat he is accused of offering his candidacy.

Additionally, our client is an executive in the Nairobi county sports department, a fact that you are well aware of and were well aware of when he entered into an employment contract with yourselves,” the letter states.

