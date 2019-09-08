Anerlisa Muigai Showers Ben Pol With Praises In Romantic Birthday Message

Nero Water Company boss Anerlisa Muigai on Sunday pampered her Tanzanian lover, Ben Pol, with a gushy message on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Keroche Breweries heiress expressed her love for the man she described as amazing.

She thanked Ben Pol for teaching her the true meaning of love, further, wishing him God’s blessing as he celebrates yet another year on the face of the earth.

“Happy Birthday to you My Love ❤. You are absolutely amazing and I thank God for you everyday. You brought the true meaning of love into my life, ” she wrote.

According to Anerlisa, the “Moyo Mashine” crooner is everything she ever wanted in a man, as she is truly happy to have him in her life.

Not even money could give her the kind of happiness she found in the singer, she penned.

“I have been blessed with many things in my life but there is no true blessing like God bringing you into my life… I don’t care what anyone thinks about You/Us, all I know is that ever since I met you,i have been a very very happy woman and vice versa… something that money couldn’t give. Thank you for teaching me how to be strong and how to be private. You Are My True Soulmate and I’d still chose you over and over again. I love you D E E P Benard ❤ @iambenpol. HAPPY BIRTHDAY once again 🎂🍰🥂🍾🍸🍹🍺.” she added.

The happy couple, that has been dating for over a year now, got engaged in April.

Word has it that thy first met after Anerlisa contracted Ben Pol for a gig.

The event was for promoting her company’s water brand in various posh clubs in Nairobi.

As fate would be they fall in love and ever since they remain inseparable.

