DCI Find Vehicle Used In Ksh72 Million Money Heist Being Repainted In Kikuyu Town

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have found the getaway vehicle used in the Ksh72 million heist from G4S personnel as well as a Standard Chartered Bank ATM.

The two vehicles believed to have been used were recovered at Owino’s garage, in Kikuyu Town.

According to detectives, one of the vehicles, a Toyota Noah was already being re-painted.

Consequently, the DCI attested three suspects from the garage.

They join six other G4S workers who were arraigned in court on Friday and were detained at Lang’ata police station for 7 days to allow for completion of investigations.

The staff was arrested following a heist that happened on Thursday morning when police impostors escorting the G4S officials from their headquarters, turned out to be thugs making away with Ksh72 million.

On Friday morning, detectives recovered 13 empty cash boxes in Thogoto Forest, Kiambu County.

