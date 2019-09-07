Racist White South African Bosses Call Nissan Kenya Employees ‘Monkeys’

White South Africans who are heading the Nissan Kenya franchise are on the spot as they continue to belittle and insult Kenyans working at the motor dealership.

According to sources within the firm, the white bosses at Nissan Kenya who are accused of being racist and insensitive to Kenya include CEO Gerhardus Barnard, Workshop and Service Director Johan Smith, and the Director of Sales and Market Expansion Ash Ramraj who was previously with Nissan Tanzania.

Some employees recently decided to go to court seeking redress over the toxic work environment as well as the mistreatment among other plights.

In one instance during a staff meeting, Ash Ramraj shouted to the employees that the South Africa head office was wondering what kind of monkeys are in the Kenya office.

Employees question why the Immigration Department has allowed people with no papers and qualifications to do sales in a company such as Nissan when the country’s immigration laws don’t allow this.

Ash Ramraj is said to be having 3 months temporary permit which he uses to work in Kenya as well as constantly belittle and insult the locals working in the company.

Nissan Kenya is owned by South Africa's Motus Holdings, previously trading as AMH Group after the franchise was acquired from Kenyan businessman Mohamed Zubedi Ali.

Zubedi previously owned 49 per cent of the franchise through his investment vehicle Hakma. Hakma invested the stake in Crown Motors in 2014 after winning the rights to sell Nissan vehicles in Kenya. Crown Motors was formed to take up the franchise after DT Dobie lost the exclusive deal. Hakma currently owns Trans Africa Motors after exiting the Nissan deal due to frustration of the investors by South African owners who were believed to be running the franchise down so as to buy it cheaply. Nissan Kenya has a presence in Nairobi, Eldoret, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nakuru.

