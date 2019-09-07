DCI Arrest Two Police Officers Over Ksh72 Million G4S, StanChart Heist

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two police officers over the stolen Ksh72 million G4S, StanChart ATM heist.

According to the detectives, Constable Chris Ayienda Machogu of the Administration Police (AP) was found in possession of Ksh4 million.

Further interrogation led detectives to an accomplice, Kenya Police Constable Vincent Owour was also arrested and Ksh3 million recovered at his house in Kendu Bay.

They also recovered a motor vehicle from the duo.

It is reported that the recovered vehicle had been bought on the same day that the heist happened.

DCI noted: “Detectives investigating the matter have established-& the suspect confirmed that the Subaru Forester was bought on the same day of the Heist using the stolen Money.

“The two suspects were planning to travel to Uganda with the Cash. They are in our custody awaiting arraignment,” DCI posted.

