NASA CEO Norman Magaya Admitted To ICU In Nairobi Hospital

National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya has now been admitted in the ICU at the Nairobi Hospital.

According to a local daily, the family has been denied access to the ailing NASA executive.

Magaya has been in and out of hospital since December 2017, where he suffered a heart attack.

Last week, Mr Magaya became a subject of discussion on social media after it was alleged that his party, ODM, had neglected him following his ailment.

However, he came out to defend his party leadership and the party noting that they have always offered him support when he needed.

On Thursday, Opposition leader Raila Odinga paid Magaya a visit following the social media abandonment allegations.

Odinga was accompanied by ANC nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi.

