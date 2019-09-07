Moses Kuria Leads Campaigns For ODM Aspirant In Kibra (Photos)

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, on Friday led a campaign for his preferred ODM candidate ahead of the nominations.

Kuria, who had announced his support for Benson Musungu, took Kibra Constituency by storm as he campaigned for the aspirant who is seeking the ODM ticket to replace the late Ken Okoth.

During his campaign trail, many residents milled around the Jubilee MP who stunned many as he was not expected.

In his live feed, Kuria shared about his journey in Kibra with his followers.

“Wonderful day spent campaigning for my friend Benson Musungu and the agenda of how we will take forward the transformative agenda of my late friend Ken Okoth for a better Kibra and a united prosperous Kenya,” Kuria commented.

He further asked the residents to vote for Mr Musungu and shun those he termed as “political tourists.”

Kuria went ahead to come up with the slogan, “Tourist belong to Maasai Mara, Not Kibra. Say no to political tourism.”

He also asked them to vote for Benson Mususngu in the ODM nominations held on September 7, 2019.

” We have done our bit. We submit to the will of the voters in Kibra tomorrow. Either way, Team Musungu will accept and respect the wishes and choice of the great people of Kibra tomorrow (September 7 2019),” Kuria added.

Kuria concluded his speech by stating that he would go against his party wishes of fielding a candidate and campaign for Musungu as he was a Kibra native.

ODM is carrying out their nominations today, Saturday, in order to field him for the upcoming elections.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu