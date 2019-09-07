Mombasa Magistrate, Four Others Arrested For Mishandling Heroin Exhibits Worth Sh30 Million

A Mombasa principal magistrate Edgar Kagoni and four other court officials have been arrested for reckless handling of 10 kilograms of heroin worth more than Sh30 million.

Kagoni was apprehended by DCI detectives alongside;Abdalla Awadh Abubakar (Executive Assistant, Mombasa Law Courts), Lawrence Thoya Bayan (Support staff Mombasa Law Courts) and Onesmus Miinda Momanyi (Court Assistant, Ruiru Law courts).

“The magistrate and the three other court officials are all in lawful custody awaiting to be charged on Monday,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

Read:

Apart from mishandling the heroin, the court officials also lost cash of various currency valued at over Sh600,000

The offences were committed in July this year in Mombasa Law Courts.

Mr Kagoni is being held at Kilindini Port Police Station while the three others were booked at Makupa police station, Nyali police station and ICD Police station in Nairobi respectively.

Read Also:

They are facing charges of suspected obstruction with intent to defeat justice and aiding and abetting trafficking in narcotic drugs.

Other charges include “obstruction with intent to defeat justice, aiding and abetting trafficking in narcotic drugs at the Mombasa law courts”.

They will be arraigned on Monday.

DPP's Press Statement: Inquiry into allegations of theft & reckless handling of Sh30B heroin & Sh600k foreign money. #Anti_Corruption_ODPP pic.twitter.com/5iuImYDd5n — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) September 7, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu