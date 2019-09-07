Wanted Kisumu Speaker Onyango Oloo Turns Self In

Wanted Kisumu Speaker Onyango Oloo on Saturday turned himself in to police in Mombasa.

Oloo, accompanied by several members of the county assembly, presented himself to police iat Central Police Station.

DPP Noordin Haji ordered for the arrest of Oloo on Friday over the controversial Ksh4 billion Lake Basin mall in Kisumu.

Also targeted are over 30 individuals including Ederman Properties limited owners and Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri who is listed as the managing director of Quantech Consultancy.

In a statement, the DPP said he had independently reviewed a file by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) and found out that there was sufficient evidence to charge the individuals for inflating the cost of the Lake Basin mall by Ksh1.8 billion.

However, upon completion of a probe and forwarding of the file to the DPP’s office, Haji returned the file to the EACC on August 1 for further investigations because the report had “gaps”.

Five LBDA tender committee members are also wanted. They are Onyango Chere, Godfrey Mwangi, Albert Omondi, Teresia Ochaka and Amelia Atieno.

Besides Speaker Oloo and Engineer Odawa, 14 other LBDA board members are facing arrest. They are Anthony Kogo, David Oyosi, John Mango, John Collins Onyango, Boniface Simba and William Omoding, Jimmy Nabwera, Alex Mukabwa, Mary Goima, Kennedy Musembe, Michael Obora, Joash Odhiambo, Dennis Mulaa and Josiah Okumu.

Six other contractors also face graft charges.

They are Erdemann (A Company), Oscar Odhiambo (Director Symbion Kenya Ltd), Symbion (A Company), Lydia Owino (director, Feradon Associates ), Vincent Makonjio (director, Feradon Associates) and Obiri.

The suspects will face 11 charges including conspiracy to defraud; unlawful charging of public property; failure to disclose private interest to one’s principal; unlawful acquisition of public property as well as corruptly receiving and giving benefits.

